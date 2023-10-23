Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Ally Financial stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

