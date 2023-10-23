Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
PINE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 215.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 199,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $7,452,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 40.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
