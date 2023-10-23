AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Holdings Boosted by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,084. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

