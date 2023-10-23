Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $124.94

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.94.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust Stock Performance
Camden Property Trust stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $127.60.
Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Camden Property Trust
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.