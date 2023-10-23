Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $124.94

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $127.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

