Analysts Set Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) PT at $218.00

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.9 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $201.50 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $156.76 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

