Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Target Price at $20.20

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ERJ opened at $14.04 on Monday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

