Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Target Price at $20.20

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
NYSE ERJ opened at $14.04 on Monday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
