Analysts Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target at $40.60

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Perion Network alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PERI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Perion Network by 77.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 33,562 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $25.60 on Monday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.