Analysts Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Price Target at $38.64

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Truist Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $27.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

