Analyzing Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) & Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 19.62% 29.11% 17.83% Veeco Instruments 10.51% 10.50% 5.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantest and Veeco Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Advantest and Veeco Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $4.15 billion 5.00 $964.96 million $1.01 27.89 Veeco Instruments $640.86 million 2.21 $166.94 million $0.83 30.22

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Veeco Instruments. Advantest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeco Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advantest and Veeco Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00 Veeco Instruments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Veeco Instruments has a consensus price target of $32.57, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Veeco Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Advantest.

Summary

Advantest beats Veeco Instruments on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest



Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Service And Other Departments segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease business, and others. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Veeco Instruments



Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment. Its process equipment systems are used in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including logic, dynamic random-access memory, photonics devices, power electronics, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, magnetic heads for hard disk drives, and other semiconductor devices. In addition, the company markets and sells its products to integrated device manufacturers and foundries; outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, hard disk drive, and photonics manufacturers; and research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

