Analyzing ATI (NYSE:ATI) & Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) and Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATI and Aurubis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ATI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI $3.84 billion 1.19 $130.90 million $1.95 18.25 Aurubis N/A N/A N/A $0.48 80.11

ATI has higher revenue and earnings than Aurubis. ATI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurubis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aurubis 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings for ATI and Aurubis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ATI presently has a consensus target price of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 38.19%. Aurubis has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.03%. Given ATI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ATI is more favorable than Aurubis.

Profitability

This table compares ATI and Aurubis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI 6.88% 26.99% 7.14% Aurubis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ATI beats Aurubis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc. manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The segment serves aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products. This segment offers its solutions to the energy, aerospace and defense, automotive, and electronics markets. The company was formerly known as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. ATI Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Aurubis

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products. In addition, the company produces gold, silver, lead, lead-bismuth alloy, lead-antimony litharge, tellurium metals, and tellurium dioxide. Further, the company engages in the recycling of copper, copper scrap, alloy scrap and other recycling materials, precious metals, and other non-ferrous metals. Additionally, it produces sulfuric acid, iron-silicate, smelter intermediates, and selenium, as well as produces various products from purchased copper and copper alloy scrap, electronic scrap, and industrial residues. The company was formerly known as Norddeutsche Affinerie AG and changed its name to Aurubis AG in April 2009. Aurubis AG was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.