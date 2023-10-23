Analyzing Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) & SEA (NYSE:SE)

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) and SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten Group and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A SEA 2.17% 4.69% 1.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Rakuten Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of SEA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SEA 0 9 8 1 2.56

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rakuten Group and SEA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SEA has a consensus price target of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.52%. Given SEA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than Rakuten Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rakuten Group and SEA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A $27.96 0.13 SEA $12.45 billion 2.02 -$1.65 billion $0.39 114.38

Rakuten Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEA. Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SEA beats Rakuten Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that provides integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including offline and online mobile wallet, and payment processing services, as well as other offerings across credit, insurtech, and digital bank services under the ShopeePay, SPayLater, SeaBank, SeaInsure, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

