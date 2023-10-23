AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 3.3 %

AU opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 498.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

