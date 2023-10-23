Ankr 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.86 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $212.49 million and approximately $17.86 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02142788 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $16,172,212.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

