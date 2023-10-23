APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $42.16 on Monday. APA has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in APA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in APA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in APA by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in APA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.