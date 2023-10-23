Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of APTV opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

