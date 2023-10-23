Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARBB stock opened at GBX 932.50 ($11.39) on Thursday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 801 ($9.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,150 ($14.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 955.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 965.09. The company has a market capitalization of £150.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

