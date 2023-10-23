ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $29.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.28. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
