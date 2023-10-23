ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $29.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.28. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.