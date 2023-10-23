Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Lowered to $2.90 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.70 to $2.90 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.04.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 3.7 %

AMBP stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

