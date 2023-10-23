Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.5% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 31,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $342,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 496,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.02. 20,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 257.83% and a negative net margin of 500.93%. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

