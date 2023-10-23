ASD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. ASD has a total market cap of $35.58 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014521 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,654.43 or 0.99870289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007173 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002069 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05381838 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,506,467.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

