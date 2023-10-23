ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. UBS Group lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASAZY
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 2.5 %
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.