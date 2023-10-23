ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. UBS Group lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $10.33 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

