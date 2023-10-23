Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($25.40).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABF shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($22.90) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,931.50 ($23.59) on Monday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,313.91 ($16.05) and a one year high of GBX 2,167 ($26.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,003.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,977.73. The company has a market capitalization of £14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,031.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

