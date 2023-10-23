ATB Capital Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$48.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.04.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE PKI opened at C$41.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.38. The stock has a market cap of C$7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.2086889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

