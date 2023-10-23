ATB Capital Trims Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Target Price to C$44.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.45.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$36.10 on Thursday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$35.50 and a twelve month high of C$50.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$823.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.4317977 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

