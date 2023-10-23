Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE AESI opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $590,526.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $590,526.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,720,287 shares in the company, valued at $34,749,797.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at $34,409,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.