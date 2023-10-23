AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

