Audius Achieves Market Capitalization of $164.31 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $164.31 million and $4.82 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,207,699,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,977,190 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

