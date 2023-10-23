Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.41. The stock had a trading volume of 113,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,414. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

