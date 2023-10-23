Autumn Glory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

IWD stock opened at $147.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.58 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

