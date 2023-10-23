Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $313,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

