Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $507,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.53.

BCE Trading Down 1.6 %

BCE stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

