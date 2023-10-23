Autumn Glory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

ET stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at $91,650,801.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at $91,650,801.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

