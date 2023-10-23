Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after purchasing an additional 824,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE IFF opened at $65.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.