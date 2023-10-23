Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,818 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $93.81 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

