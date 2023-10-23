Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $498,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,929,000 after buying an additional 174,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $237.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $199.01 and a 1 year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.