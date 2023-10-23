Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,894 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2023

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $131.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.