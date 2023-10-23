Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,894 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $131.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

