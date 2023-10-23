Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,324 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,324 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of -195.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

