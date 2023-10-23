Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,773 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,827,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $138.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

