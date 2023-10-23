Avestar Capital LLC Has $259,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,982,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,813,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,839,000 after purchasing an additional 513,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.