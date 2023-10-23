Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $867.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

