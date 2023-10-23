Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

