Avestar Capital LLC Sells 127,326 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,326 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

