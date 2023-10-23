Avestar Capital LLC Sells 28,200 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Brilliant Earth Group worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,772,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,035,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.