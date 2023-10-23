Avestar Capital LLC Sells 310 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

