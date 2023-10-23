Avestar Capital LLC Sells 466 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 73.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,184 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,333,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,006,000 after purchasing an additional 128,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 165,765 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $89.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

