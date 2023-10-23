Avestar Capital LLC Takes $274,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.1 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $542.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.23. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.29 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.97.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

