Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $131.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

