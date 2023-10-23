Avestar Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $173.87 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.62.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

