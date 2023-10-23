Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BAND has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Bandwidth Stock Down 1.9 %

BAND stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 582,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 492,996 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 120,484.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 433,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

