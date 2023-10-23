Bank of America Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.68.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. Chewy has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,677 shares of company stock worth $752,210. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.